MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) Shares Acquired by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.92% of MDB Capital worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MDB Capital news, CFO Jeremy William James sold 4,161 shares of MDB Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $34,161.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,038.19. The trade was a 20.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,405 shares of company stock worth $64,284 in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDBH opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. MDB Capital Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

MDB Capital Profile

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

