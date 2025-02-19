Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Shares Down 17.2% – Time to Sell?

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) fell 17.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.52. 3,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Minerva Trading Down 17.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

About Minerva

(Get Free Report)

Minerva SA produces and sells fresh meat, livestock, and by-products in South America and internationally. The company is also involved in slaughtering, deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.