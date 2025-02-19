PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

PayPal Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

