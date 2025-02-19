Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

PEB stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,284 shares in the company, valued at $17,692,201.12. This trade represents a 0.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

