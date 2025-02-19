Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.08% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 257.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 42,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 193,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

