Stoneridge (SRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $207.61 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

Shares of SRI opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.34. Stoneridge has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Stoneridge

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.