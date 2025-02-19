Stoneridge (SRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $207.61 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Stoneridge Stock Performance
Shares of SRI opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.34. Stoneridge has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on SRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
