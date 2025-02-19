Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky Sells 11,616 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP David Linetsky sold 11,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $344,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,609.50. The trade was a 5.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, David Linetsky sold 300 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $8,856.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, David Linetsky sold 720 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $21,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $14,840.00.

On Monday, January 27th, David Linetsky sold 11,685 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $321,103.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, David Linetsky sold 24 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $609.12.

On Monday, December 16th, David Linetsky sold 35 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $870.80.

On Wednesday, December 11th, David Linetsky sold 11,853 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $294,547.05.

Phreesia Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PHR stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,823,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,048 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,873,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after acquiring an additional 626,579 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 4.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,503,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,062,000 after purchasing an additional 97,847 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,256,000 after purchasing an additional 88,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

