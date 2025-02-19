Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO James S. Cox Sells 18,700 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $511,071.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,841.81. This represents a 6.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CWAN opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,768.27, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

