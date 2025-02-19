Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO James S. Cox Sells 18,700 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $511,071.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,841.81. This represents a 6.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CWAN opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,768.27, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
