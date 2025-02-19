Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Announces Earnings Results

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Biotricity Trading Up 10.0 %

OTCMKTS BTCY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 113,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,530. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. Biotricity has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.