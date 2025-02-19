Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.87 and last traded at $79.31. 15,385,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 27,054,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

