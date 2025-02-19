Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) Issues Earnings Results

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Fly-E Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Fly-E Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. 125,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. Fly-E Group has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

About Fly-E Group

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

