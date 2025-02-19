Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,082 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Integral Ad Science worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,147,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after purchasing an additional 237,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 110,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 231,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.53.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $57,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,528.50. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,109 shares of company stock worth $197,696. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

