Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.13% of UroGen Pharma worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,080,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 769,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 42,907 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UroGen Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

In other UroGen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,853.52. This trade represents a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $50,698.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

