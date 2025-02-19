Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 833 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Portillo’s worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Portillo’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Portillo’s by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Portillo’s by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Portillo’s by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTLO opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTLO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

