Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 112,404 shares trading hands.
Active Energy Group Trading Up 7.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.12. The company has a market cap of £708,943.77, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.92.
About Active Energy Group
Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.
