Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 198.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,139 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

