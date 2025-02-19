New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,339 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Fiserv worth $193,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI opened at $236.03 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $236.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.02 and a 200 day moving average of $197.21. The firm has a market cap of $134.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

