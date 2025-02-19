Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 210.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHB stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

