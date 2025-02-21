Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CANF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CANF opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.71% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

