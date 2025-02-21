Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Hexcel by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Hexcel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

