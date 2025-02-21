Insider Buying: LBG Media plc (LON:LBG) Insider Buys £24,874.08 in Stock

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander William Solomou bought 22,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £24,874.08 ($31,518.09).

LBG Media Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LBG opened at GBX 105 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.16. LBG Media plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146 ($1.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £221.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Get LBG Media alerts:

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.73 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. LBG Media had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, analysts predict that LBG Media plc will post 8.3434836 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LBG Media in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LBG Media

LBG Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.