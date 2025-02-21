StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $142.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Hestia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 168,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 246.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 114,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 509,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

