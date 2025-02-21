SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Down 0.9 %
SGMA stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.94. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The technology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 4.62%.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
