SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 0.9 %

SGMA stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.94. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The technology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 4.62%.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,858 shares during the period. 23.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.