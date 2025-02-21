Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 28.3% in the third quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 63,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

KIRK opened at $1.52 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.44.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

