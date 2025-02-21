Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 20% – Should You Buy?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 106,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 60,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canstar Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

