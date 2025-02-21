John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 451,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 305% from the previous session’s volume of 111,365 shares.The stock last traded at $34.88 and had previously closed at $34.70.
John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMD. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 980,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 42,741 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,481,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the period.
John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.
