Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nortec Minerals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About Nortec Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nortec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.