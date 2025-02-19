Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.46 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Springfield Properties had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Shares of SPR stock opened at GBX 98.60 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £117.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. Springfield Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.43).

In related news, insider Innes Smith sold 85,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.35), for a total value of £91,575.95 ($115,524.09). Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

The Springfield Group is one of the largest homebuilders in Scotland. Made up of six well-established and respected brands –Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – we deliver high quality, energy efficient homes across multiple tenures for people that need them.

