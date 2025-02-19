Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.020-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.0 million-$164.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.0 million. Appian also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.170-0.220 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Appian from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Get Appian alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Appian

Appian Trading Up 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

APPN opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Appian has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Appian news, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $27,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,921.48. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.