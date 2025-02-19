Taboola.com (TBLA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Taboola.com to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $476.82 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taboola.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

