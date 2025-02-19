Graham (GHC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $18.94 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHC opened at $963.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $904.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $851.20. Graham has a 12-month low of $683.00 and a 12-month high of $974.00.

Graham Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at Graham

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total transaction of $140,126.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,534.60. This trade represents a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

