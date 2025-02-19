Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.20 and last traded at $84.20. Approximately 1,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.77.

Toyota Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $76.91.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

