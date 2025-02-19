Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Up 3% – Time to Buy?

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 660,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 173,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Defense Metals Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$49.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

