Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Shares Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 116,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 223,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siyata Mobile Inc engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.