Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59.40 ($0.75). Approximately 369,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 598,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.70 ($0.75).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.55. The company has a market capitalization of £238.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.30.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Social Housing REIT seeks to address the ongoing housing crisis by investing in the UK social housing sector, providing sustainable high-quality homes which have been adapted for vulnerable adults with long-term care and support needs including mental health issues, learning disabilities, or physical and sensory impairment.

We believe our residents deserve a home that offers greater independence than institutional accommodation, at the same time as meeting their specialist care needs.

