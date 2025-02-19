HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 58,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 268,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

HPQ Silicon Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

