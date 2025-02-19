Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Lower Earnings for Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Fluence Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

FLNC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

FLNC opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.37. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 45.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 2,170.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 676.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ahmed Pasha purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,075.44. The trade was a 168.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,272.33. The trade was a 39.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $601,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

