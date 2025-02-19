Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Acquires 33 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $995.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $205.17 billion, a PE ratio of 145.82, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,065.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $975.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,123.85. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.41, for a total transaction of $418,075.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,871.17. This trade represents a 19.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,811 shares of company stock valued at $11,159,073 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

