C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 1,657 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 324,178 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

