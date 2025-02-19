C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 828 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after buying an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after buying an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after buying an additional 421,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 415,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $333.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.13. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

