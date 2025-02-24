First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Lifted by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 4.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS opened at $89.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average is $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $94.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

