Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 12,590 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 356.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $113.66 and a twelve month high of $135.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

