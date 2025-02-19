Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.97 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

