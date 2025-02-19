What is Atb Cap Markets’ Estimate for Enbridge Q2 Earnings?

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Monday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENB. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a C$64.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.23.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ENB opened at C$60.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a one year low of C$45.39 and a one year high of C$65.62.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total value of C$66,293.64. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

