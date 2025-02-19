Legacy Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 186,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS:FMAR opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $790.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

