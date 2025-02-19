What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for DKS FY2025 Earnings?

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $13.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.80. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $234.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $165.31 and a 12 month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,893,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $221,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $125,285,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $89,351,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

