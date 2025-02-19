FY2025 EPS Estimates for Iris Energy Raised by Roth Capital

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
IREN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $12.97 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 36.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Iris Energy by 1,059.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iris Energy
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.