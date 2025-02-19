Cormark Has Negative Outlook for TSE:SLF FY2025 Earnings

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.57. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.10.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$78.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.72. The stock has a market cap of C$45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$64.38 and a 52-week high of C$88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 92.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.87%.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

