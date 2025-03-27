Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W lowered shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. Fluor has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 27.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,092,000 after purchasing an additional 457,220 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluor in the third quarter worth $96,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fluor in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at $9,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

