CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.32.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 9.12%.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
